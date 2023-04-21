2 hours ago

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says the company is in discussion with the office of former President John Mahama to refund electricity bills he has paid over the years.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, Samuel Dubik Mahama stated that the former President is not supposed to pay electricity bills.

This, according to him, is because “former Presidents, we are supposed to bill and collect from the Office of the Chief of Staff.”

The ECG boss’ comments come after Mr Mahama was attacked by loyalists of the New Patriotic Party after he disclosed that he pays all his bills including electricity and water bills in September 2022.

The ECG boss confirmed that indeed Mr Mahama settles his household bills, describing it as a defect on the side of the ECG.

However, he noted that the office of the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House has directed that all bills of living former Presidents must be submitted to her office.

“I had a sit-down session with the Chief of Staff of the Republic who asked me point blank that ‘have we being there to look at those bills and reconcile?’… Immediately she said that, I took that as a defect on our side because we know what to do and know where to collect,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama has said that processes are underway for the company to embark on another exercise that focuses on illegal connections in the country.

According to him, illegal connections cost grave losses to his outfit, therefore, the need for the outfit to undertake the exercise.

He further added that people who would be found culpable of the act will be prosecuted in court for stealing.

“So let’s take it that I am giving everyone a head start. Anybody who believes their meter has been tampered with and there is a bypass, note that the utility court is being set up and you are going to be charged with stealing.

“You will not be charged with bypass and we know stealing is imprisonment, so if you’ve bypassed the meter, please correct it,” he said on Tuesday.