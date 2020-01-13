3 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), is set to commence unannounced nightly swoops to clamp down on illegal users of power nationwide.

According to the power company, this move is aimed at cutting down on the increased cases of power theft throughout the year.

Speaking to JoyNews, General Manager of the Revenue Protection Unit at ECG, Michael Twum Barimah Badu, explains there will be tax forces to execute this directive.

”The first tax force has to do with the unplanned outages within the company. The second is the commercial loss reduction tax force,” he said.

The exercise is targeted at industries, entertainment centres, hotels and households who use electricity power illegally thereby, causing financial loss to the state.

“The Electricity Company is suffering a lot from power theft. When we purchase from our power suppliers, we lose about 24.6%. Out of the 24.6%, 10% is due to technical losses and a whopping 14.6% goes for commercial loses and 1% of these losses translate to approximately $17million,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, the power company has advised Ghanaians to desist from the act or face serious sanctions.

