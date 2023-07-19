4 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana, Volta Region, has urged customers to download the ECG PowerApp to pay all their outstanding bills to enable the company provide stable power supply and sustain the electricity supply chain.

This initiative according to the company is to enable it mobilize revenue through the ongoing mass revenue mobilization exercise dubbed Operation Zero.

The Operation Zero exercise which commenced on 11th July is expected to last for two months and ensure anybody consuming electricity settle all arrears.

In an interview with Citi News, Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, General Manager of ECG Volta Region, announced that the ECG PowerApp has been updated with features like customer statements, viewing bills and payment history.

All smart prepaid meters in the Volta Region can also view their consumption history.

Ms. Jatoe- Kaleo added that the company is not accepting cash at all offices and no staff is expected to accept cash on the field as part of this operation zero exercise.

“Our staff are not accepting cash, so we humbly appeal to all customers to visit Google Play Store or App Store and download or update the ECG PowerApp to view and pay their bills before our revenue officers visit their premises. Customers can also pay and view their bills through the shortcode *226#”, she said.

The General Manager indicated that the operation zero exercise is ongoing in all the 11 Districts of ECG in Volta and Oti Regions. She revealed that this exercise is different from the previous ones as this exercise seeks to target both customers in the ECG system and customers consuming power but not in the system of ECG .

“As part of this exercise, we are also looking at customers who are consuming power but not in the system of ECG. For example, when we get to your house and realize your meter is not in our system or you are consuming power through illegal means, we will capture your details, regularize your supply and give you a flat rate”

According to Ms. Jatoe- Kaleo, the Li 2413 allows the company to surcharge customers with twelve months bill in such circumstances, but the company has given a moratorium to its customers as part of the operation zero exercise, so all customers using power without paying, customers with direct connection, faulty meters or meters obtained through illegal sources like “Foreign meters” should take advantage of this moratorium and visit the ECG Office for their electricity supply to be regularized in the system.

Ms. Jatoe- Kaleo revealed that some companies have been disconnected for not paying their bills as part of the operation zero exercise.

“The Zoomlion recycling plant at Dambai and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Dambai have been disconnected for owing 12,514 GH Cedis and 9, 981 Gh Cedis respectively”.

The ECG General Manager emphasized that as a company, we don’t take delight in disconnecting customers since we buy and sell power and the more customers consume power, the more we get revenue but sometimes disconnection which is always the last resort is carried out to ensure the customer does not incur more debts.

She added that the company is not embarking on a mass disconnection but on a revenue mobilization exercise so when we visit you, we will show you the data on your debt situation and engage you to make payment but if we don’t receive positive feedback that is when disconnection is carried out to ensure the customer doesn’t increase the debt.

Ms. Jatoe- Kaleo also revealed that the company has apprehended some illegal connections as part of the operation zero with Ho Parks and Gardens among the culprits. “ As we speak we have discovered some illegal connections, and we are taking them through the process to regularize and bill their supply”, she said.

The General Manager commended institutions like Skyplus Hotel, GCB Bank in Ho, Bank of Ghana in Hohoe, Stevens Hotel in Ho and Regency Salt in Denu District for prompt payment of electricity bills and urged all customers to emulate this patriotic act of paying for electricity consumed.

Source: citifmonline