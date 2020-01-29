1 hour ago

Ecobank Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to beautify some iconic areas in Accra.

Under this agreement, the bank will adopt and invest in the cleaning and greening of the Africa Liberation Circle and the median, up to the traffic light adjacent the National Theatre.

According to the Managing Director of the bank, Daniel Sackey, the five-year support to the AMA’s Accra Beautification Project forms part of the bank’s 30th-anniversary celebration due in March this year.

“In signing this agreement, we are accepting the responsibility to work with AMA and other service providers to ensure that we keep the adopted area clean and green,” he said.

Mr Sackey has however urged other corporate institutions to embark on similar sustainable environmental projects towards the realization of a clean Ghana.

He said, “We believe that if other corporates will adopt similar parts of historic parts of the road or important sections of the road in front of key institutions, working together we will be able to contribute towards substantial cleaning of a greater part of Accra and give the city a new image.”

On his part, the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah pledged the government’s commitment to give the capital city a facelift.

“We want to create a significance of a place where money talks; a place where when you walk around it looks like the Ecobank building.”

Previous Projects

Ecobank Ghana in partnership with both international and local organizations embarked several projects over the years towards achieving environmental goals with positive impact.

In 2019 for instance, the bank collaborated with some agencies and private sector participants such as the Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources, the Universal Plastic Product and Recycling Company and the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) to facilitate the distribution of one million waste bins to households.

During Christmas, the bank in partnership with a service provider named Jandel facilitated a street lighting and ornamental ceremony in the same adopted area - a project which gained high visibility and went viral across the country.

myjoyonline