President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the clergy to remember him and his administration in prayers.

Mr. Akufo-Addo said only divine intervention will help the country come out of its current economic predicaments.

He reiterated his commitment to seeing a prosperous Ghana, where justice and peace are embraced.

There was a downturn in the value of the cedi, with prices of goods and services as well as fuel soaring during the last quarter of 2022.

The Government of Ghana launched the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme on December 5, 2022, which affects Government of Ghana bonds listed on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM).

But speaking at this year’s Jubilee House Prayer Service, the President said with God all things are possible.

“Let me plead strongly with the church to bear the nation and me continually in prayers. As God’s children, we may be tempted to allow struggles to define our worth, however, our ultimate victory is guaranteed,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Source: citifmonline