It has emerged that Ghana’s economic crisis has affected the finances of some churches which depend on the tithes and offerings of their congregation to run their day-to-day activities.

The Church of Pentecost is the latest to be affected; as it has emerged that the Downtown Ofaakor Area branch of the church has not been able to meet up with its budgetary projections for the first half of 2022 due to low numbers with respect to tithes and offerings.

GhanaWeb is in possession of a leaked letter written and signed by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the church and addressed to the Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Downtown Ofaakor, with the title “TITHES AND OFFERING PERFORMANCE – JANUARY TO JUNE 2022.”

The letter said, “the budget for the first half was GHC3,188,529. However, the [Downtown Ofaakor] Area recorded GHC2,780,537 with a variance of GHC407,992 representing 12.80%.”

The Chairman of the church acknowledged the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19, which has imposed hardship on the congregation but urged the branch to “work hard” at achieving their annual budget.

“We are aware of the global effect of the war in Ukraine and the hardship that the COVID-19 still imposes on our members. But the above notwithstanding, let us continue to work hard at achieving our annual budget as we also pray with you.

“May the Lord be with you,” the letter concluded.

Source: Ghanaweb