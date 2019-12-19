3 hours ago

The Ghana Statistical Service has announced that the third quarter of 2019 saw a the country's economy growing by a provisional 5.6 per cent compared to the 7.4% recorded in the same period in 2018.

According to Government statistician Professor Samuel Annim, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate without oil and gas for the same period was 4.6% compared to 8.5% in 2018.

He said the Agriculture sector recorded the highest growth of 5.9%, while the industry and Services sectors both expanded by 5.7%.

The Services sector remained the largest sector of the Ghanaian economy in the third quarter of 2019 with a share of 45.8% of GDP.

Industry and Agriculture had 35.7% and 18.5% share of GDP respectively.

Under the services sector, Information and Communication sub-sector grew by 5.5% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 11.5% in the second quarter of 2019.

The real Estate also expanded by 5.6% in the third quarter up from 3.8% in the second quarter.

“There is no contraction in the growth of any of the sub-sectors within the service sector,” Prof. Annim said.

Within the industry sector, electricity sub-sector recorded 2.7%, up from negative 1.9 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Mining and Quarrying sub-sector slowed to 2.2% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.4% in 2019, while the manufacturing sub-sector grew by 1.2%.

Construction recorded a growth rate of 0.4% during the period compared to negative 2.1% in the second quarter.

In the agriculture sector, the crops sub-sector grew by 1.7% compared to 0.8% in the previous quarter.

Livestock sub-sector grew by 1.1%.

Forestry and logging sub-sector recorded the least growth rate of negative 0.2%.