Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, has emphasized the crucial role of the economy in shaping effective policies. During an interview on GH One TV to mark International Youth Day, he urged leaders to prioritize economic stability and growth, noting that without a strong economy, other policies and initiatives will struggle to succeed.

As a One Young World Ambassador, Africa Assembly for Peace Ambassador, Zarbarma Youth Ambassador, and Zongo Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu highlighted the importance of engaging young people in economic discussions, recognizing their potential to drive innovation and growth.

He called on policymakers to create environments that empower the youth to contribute meaningfully to the economy, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities necessary to succeed.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu pointed out the need for innovative approaches to economic development, particularly in the face of rapid technological changes and global market shifts. He emphasized the importance of exploring sustainable development practices that can provide the youth with modern avenues for growth.

He also urged the youth not to rely solely on the government for jobs but to focus on entrepreneurship as a way to ease youth unemployment.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu encouraged young people to take charge of their futures by creating opportunities for themselves and others through entrepreneurial ventures.

Education was another key focus for Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, who advocated for educational reforms that align with the demands of the modern economy. By equipping young people with relevant skills, he believes nations can foster a generation of professionals and entrepreneurs who will drive economic progress.

He also underscored the role of the private sector in economic development, particularly businesses led by youth. He encouraged support through favorable policies, access to capital, and entrepreneurial training, using his own experience with the Afro-Arab Group of Companies as an example of how businesses can contribute to economic empowerment.

In closing, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu called on young people to take an active role in shaping the economy. He encouraged them to be innovative and proactive in seeking opportunities for economic independence, and to collaborate and build networks that support their economic endeavors.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu’s insights serve as a reminder of the critical importance of the economy in policy-making. As the world continues to face economic challenges, his message is a call to action for leaders to prioritize economic stability and for the youth to play an active role in driving economic growth.