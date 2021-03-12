1 hour ago

Ghana is on the right path to economic recovery, says the caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu.

According to him, the country made some good gains in the last three years prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, which nearly brought the country’s economy to its knees.

He said although the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected the country’s economy, government through its good policies is restoring the economy and building a more resilient one. The resilient economy, he noted, will be anchored on the gains made before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Mr. Mensah Bonsu made the remarks when he presented the 2021 budget in Parliament on Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021.

He said although many nations are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic, the good approach that the government took, has made it easier for people to go about their normal business in the country.

He noted that until the emergence of the pandemic, Ghana had become the preferred choice and destination for tourists due to government’s good policies, which were yielding positive returns.

Source: graphic.com.gh