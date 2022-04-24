7 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is unperturbed by the latest EIU report, tipping victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Mr. Egyapa Mercer explained that the NPP has had to deal with a lot of external “distractions”, for which reason it appears to be performing abysmally.

He is however confident that by the time the party implements all its policies and projects, the “political atmosphere” will change.

“We are not daunted at all. The good people of this country are rational and reasonable. They appreciate the issues. If we are to consider the performance of the economy before the financial sector clean up, our performance was good. Every Ghanaian could see the country was on the path of growth. Then Covid hit and compounded our problem. Fast-forward, to 2021, we see a slight improvement in our GDP growth. In 2022, there are issues on the passage of the budget, the downgrading of our economy, and its effect on the exchange rates.”

“And then the Ukraine-Russia conflict hits us. The Ghanaian knows that if all these external factors are removed, the NDC is no match for the NPP.”

“The EIU report cited infrastructural projects, and we know that these things take time. When the infrastructural projects are completed in 2024, initiatives such as the YouStart kick in actively to complement all other interventions by the government, the 1D1F projects are completed and unemployment reduces. By the time anti-corruption institutions are seen to be actively dealing with corrupt officials, there won’t be any issues.”

“I am positive that by 2024 the economy would have turned around absolutely and the good people of this country will assess the performance of both administrations and make the right decision by re-endorsing us.”

London-based economic and political analyst, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has tipped the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the next general elections in 2024.

EIU however has suggested that the party looks for a fresh presidential candidate other than former President, John Dramani Mahama.

It said the chances of the NDC will be higher if Mr. Mahama, who led the party to two election losses in 2016 and 2020, is replaced to re-energise the party and boost its prospects.

Source: citifmonline