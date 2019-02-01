2 hours ago

The Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission will meet members of the Commission and representatives of political parties over the contentious compilation of a new voters’ for the 2020 elections next week, Thursday, January 30.

The meeting will seek to engage the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), the EC’s spokesperson, Mrs. Sylvia Annor said in a statement issued Friday, January 24.

The meeting comes after the Inter-party Resistance Against the New Voter’s Register -led by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) - made a sudden turnaround and announced the resumption of a series of protests against the EC’s decision to compile a register for the polls.

The group had earlier suspended protests against the EC’s decision, having organised two successful mammoth ones – one in Tamale and another in Kumasi.

According to the group, the decision to suspend the protest march was to show “good faith to the EC, respect to the EC’s Committee of Eminent Advisors and a show of immense regard to His Eminence Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashantihene, who has requested for calm as they mediate the impasse.”

But in a statement issued Friday, Chairman of People’ National Convention (PNC) and a member of the coalition decried, Bernard Mornah, accused the EC of bad faith after Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe announced a date for the commencement of registration for the new register.

He decried “the act of bad faith expressed by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the syndicated publication of the date for the commencement of the new voter’s registration exercise.”

