Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah says that he is happy to have the options to choose between Ghana and England at the International level.

The 22 year old striker was born in Lewisham- England to Ghanaian parent but currently plays for the English U-21 where he has 17 caps with 16 goals at that level but is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.

Nketiah is open to the idea of playing for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as its his best shot of a World Cup appearance.

Speaking in an interview with TBG podcast, the Arsenal striker says that he is open to playing for Ghana or England and will sit down with his family at the end of the season.

“I will sit down with my family and take the final decision at the end of the season, My parents are both Ghanaians. It is a possibility; I am open to playing for both Ghana and England” he told TBG podcast.

With England, there is a long queue of attacking talents where the youngster will struggle to break through as he is presently a fringe player at Arsenal making just 12 appearances all season from the substitute's bench.

Talks have taken place in the past between the Ghana FA and the family of the 22 year old striker when C.K Akonnor was in charge of the Black Stars, he visited the player and held talks with his family in UK but the GFA have resurrected the talks with Ghana's World Cup qualification.

The Black Stars are also making similar approaches for Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey, Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Inaki Williams among several other players born in the diaspora.