1 hour ago

Ahead of a rumoured new album later this year, Edem, the contemporary, genre-fluid rapper-singer announces a six-track audio-visual EP called Mood Swings.

When it does arrive, the project will be his first collection in five years.

The work, while it speaks to a multiplicity of themes, is, at its core, homage to his mum, who passed when he was only thirteen.

Per the VRMG honcho, Mood Swings is “a full display of my confidence in my understanding of art, while disregarding the orthodox concept of being a rapper or singer.”

On his choice of title for the work, Edem explains that it aptly illustrates the actually ever-changing emotions of a creator. “I was in my space, and I was fully driving all my thoughts.” The project, he adds, revolves around family n friends, each song ensconced in a different psychic zone.

Since Books and Rhymes, the last in a trilogy of highly-decorated albums speaking to his ever-evolving musical journey, the artist, who hails from Dzogadze, a small town in Abor (V/R) has maintained a continual presence among the country’s top-tier by frequently deploying charismatic, socially significant singles. And though an album has always seemed in the offing, it has never actually materialized.

Mood Swings—the first of its kind in terms of structure and scope—arrives therefore, as a welcome precursor to the new album after a long wait.

source: Beeniewords.com