2 hours ago

Ghana will be without Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo who has suffered an injury blow ahead of the crunch game against Nigeria.

The combative midfielder has suffered a thigh injury and will not be part of Ghana's team on Friday night.

According to reports the player had a minor injury at his club but has exacerbated the injury during training with the Black Stars.

Addo was injured during Sheriff Tiraspol's last league game before the International break against Gheorghe last Saturday.

An MRI conducted on his injury reveals that he has a tear in one of his thigh ligaments.

The player is set to return to his Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol to continue his rehabilitation as he has been ruled out of the first and second leg of the Nigeria clash.

Addo was left out of the team's training on Wednesday as the medical team do not want to stress the injury any further.

He adds to the tall list of Black Stars players who will miss the play off against Nigeria with the likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Majeed Ashimeru among others all missing out.

Ghana will face Nigeria in the first leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2020 before playing Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.