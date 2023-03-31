59 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo picked up an injury on Monday when Ghana faced Angola in the second leg of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The player's local representative has revealed that it is not a severe injury as his client can even return to action this weekend for his club.

Addo who plays for Serbian side Spartak Subotica picked up an injury while playing for Ghana against Angola at the Estadio Novembre 11 Stadium in Luanda.

He was replaced by Anderlecht star Majeed Ashimeru in the 72nd minute mark.

"Edmund twisted his ankle during the game against Angola but he is okay. It's not a serious injury. His club will evaluate him and decide if he can play this weekend. He feels okay." He told Ghanasoccernet.

The midfielder was impressive in both games against Angola, earning rave reviews from fans. He seems to have cemented his place in the Black Stars under new coach Chris Hughton after missing out on the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He joined Spartak Subotica in the January transfer window and has played eight matches.