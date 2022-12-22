2 hours ago

Nigeria-based Ghanaian poet and motivational speaker, Professor John Asiedu Sarpong, has emphasised that the best legacy parents can bequeath to their children is quality education.

He has, therefore, urged parents not to dissipate their resources on unnecessary expenditure, but to instead utilise them to offer their wards the best education so as to become responsible future leaders who could cater for them in their old age.

Prof. Sarpong made the call as the guest speaker at the Silver Jubilee celebration of Siaw Children's Academy, a private basic educational institution at Akyem Asene, near Oda, last Friday.

He advised the people of Asene to take realistic measures to complete the construction of the community library for the benefit of students and pupils in the area.

He also urged the authorities of the Asene-Aboabo Methodist College of Education, which is temporarily located at Oda, to relocate the educational institution to its permanent site at Asene-Aboabo.

Contributing to development

Prof. Sarpong further admonished teachers to help the children they taught to develop their innate talents so they could contribute their quota towards the national reconstruction programme.

He advised teachers to attach special importance to the teaching of sports, arts and culture.

The Asene-Manso-Akroso District Director of Education, George Kwame Somuah, called on Ghanaians to supplement government's efforts to raise educational standards in the country, saying no nation could achieve high level of development when most of its population were illiterates.

The Proprietor of the school, Adu Gyimah Siaw, said the institution, which was established on September 22, 1997, with five pupils, currently had an enrollment of 360.

He said the institution had produced many graduates, nurses and other professionals who were serving many organisations in the country.

He noted that products of the school could currently be found in all the public universities in the country.

Former and current members of staff, as well as outstanding pupils of the institution, were honoured at the ceremony.