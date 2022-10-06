3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament of Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has lamented about the current state of Ghana’s economy which has led to the lack of opportunities for the youth of the country.

In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP said that even though a lot of the youth in the country are well educated, they are unable to find or create opportunities to have a meaningful livelihood because of the hardships in the country.

Mr. Toobu added that the popular adage that 'education is the key to success' does not hold in Ghana because majority of the youth in Ghana have the education, but they seem not to be able to find the padlocks to success.

“We have parents asking whether education has any benefit because they are still feeding the children they have guided to complete universities.

“They say education is the key but now we have the key and we can’t find the padlock for the key. Education is the key to development, we have the keys but all the padlocks are expired, there are no padlocks to the keys we have,” he said in Twi.

The MP added that the hardship for the youth is increasing daily which is creating a lot of frustration among them.

The frustration, he intimated, is leading to some of the youth engaging in all forms of crimes.

“When the economy collapses and there is a lot of hardship, people stop thinking about laws. They only think about survival. If there are laws but people are hungry, they will break the laws to find something to eat so that they do not die,” he added