2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency in the Ashanti region, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has feted about 500 widows and the elderly drawn from across the constituency.

He treated them to meals and presented each of them with pieces of cloth and a token amounting to GHc100.00.

The presentation ceremony, which was held at Osei Adutwum Senior High School in Jachie, formed part of the annual ritual to bring smiles to the faces of the elderly, particularly widows in the area.

The MP, who doubles as the Minister of Education, interacted with the widows and had fun dancing with them to the admiration of onlookers.

The Minister urged parents to prioritize the education of their wards by taking advantage of the government’s free educational policy.

The MP reminded parents of their role in encouraging children to go to school.

He also noted that the NPP government deserves another term in office and advised the Ghanaian voters to vote the NPP back to office.

“The government has done well, especially in the area of education,” he noted, mentioning free secondary education, free TVET, the transformation of public schools, health, and almost every sector”.

Based on the massive transformation in the area, Dr. Adutwum pleaded with voters to keep the NPP in power for the next four to eight years and beyond.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng