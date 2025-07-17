1 hour ago

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving the persistent housing challenges faced by teachers across Ghana, particularly those serving in rural and underserved areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Teaching Council (NTC) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers Council on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the Minister proposed the creation of a Voluntary Teachers’ Housing Fund as a sustainable solution to the problem.

Under the proposed scheme, teachers would have the option to contribute up to GH¢200 monthly, with the government matching the contribution. The pooled resources, he explained, could then be used to develop affordable two- and three-bedroom homes for teachers.

“If teachers agree to contribute GH¢200 a month, and the government matches that with another GH¢200, we can collectively fund the construction of quality housing units,” Mr. Iddrisu stated.

He further noted that the accumulated funds, in combination with support from pension schemes, could serve as collateral to finance these housing projects. This approach, he said, would ensure that teachers are not left vulnerable to housing insecurity, particularly upon retirement.

“Using pension funds as collateral allows for flexible repayment terms so that within five to ten years, a teacher can retire with dignity and a home of their own,” the Minister added.

The initiative, if implemented, is expected to offer long-term housing security, boost teacher morale, and strengthen retention in remote communities where decent accommodation remains a major challenge.