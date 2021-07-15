27 minutes ago

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has informed Parliament that the contract awarded to Bluegrass Group Limited for the supply of Kapek scientific mathematical instruments has been terminated for breach of contract.

According to the Minister, the contract was terminated as a result of non-performance on the part of the supplier and was done in line with Section 24 (1a) of the General Conditions of Contract.

Dr. Adutwum made the revelation when he appeared before the House to respond to a question from Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South.

Dr. Apaak wanted to know from the Minister if Bluegrass had supplied 853,009 units of Kapek maths sets to the Ministry of Education at an estimated cost of GH₵63,975,675 at a unit cost of GH₵75.

Dr. Adutwum also explained that the Ministry of Education, on 11th October 2019, signed a contract with Bluegrass to supply a total number of 853,009 Kapek sets prescribed by the West Africa Examination Council for Senior High Schools at a unit cost of GH₵75.

He said the contract was amended and signed by both parties on October 22, 2020, to extend the deadline for the delivery of the maths sets to January 19, 2021.

He said so far, Bluegrass Group Limited has supplied 416,060 sets to the tune of GH₵31,204,500 out of a total quantity of 853,009 units to be supplied, per the contract.

Source: www.gna.org.gh