The Ministry of Education (MoE) is expected to make a determination on the case involving the two Rastafarians students and management of the Achimota School today.

The Achimota School denied admission to two Rastafarian students, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea and Tyrone Iras Marhguy over their dreadlocks on their first day of reporting to the school.

According to Citi News sources, the Education Ministry upon a meeting held on Thursday (March 25, 2021) with the family of the Rastafarian students, asked the feuding factions to cease fire until Monday, March 29, 2021, for a resolution of the matter.

The Rastafarian students were barred from beginning the academic year at the Achimota School because of their dreadlocks.

The duo – Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea were placed at the school through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) having satisfied the entry requirement by creditably passing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

However, the authorities of Achimota School are demanding the two students trim their locked hair before their admission status can formally be guaranteed.

A number of Ghanaians have rebuked the school for taking such action.

An earlier GES directive for the school to admit the students was rejected by the management of the second cycle institution.

This was supported by the Old Students Association and the Parents and Teachers Association of the school.

Raswad Menkrabea, the father of one of the boys was not enthused about the school’s insistence in turning away the students has threatened to sue the school.

