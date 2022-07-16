3 hours ago

Mr Samuel Pyne, Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), says improvement in quality education delivery will remain his topmost priority as the mayor of Kumasi.

He said education played an important role in national development and the Assembly would continue to place much premium on quality education delivery by improving teaching and learning at all levels.

“I prioritize education not because of my background as an educationist, but the important role quality education plays in the national development,” he noted.

Mr Pyne was speaking at separate ceremonies to inaugurate a six-unit classroom block and a two-unit Kindergarten block for Fankyenebra M/A and Apramang M/A schools respectively, in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The projects were funded by the Assembly’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund at a cost of GHC396, 567

The two-unit kindergarten block includes a kitchen, washroom and an office.

According to Mr Pyne, school furniture would also be procured and supplied to all the newly completed school blocks and other existing schools, which lacked furniture, to enhance teaching and learning.

He said the Assembly together with the Members of Parliament (MP’s) from the metropolis were lobbying for more educational facilities from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) to close the infrastructure gap in the Metropolis.

The mayor appealed to the school authorities to practice maintenance culture by taking good care of the facilities to prolong their lifespan.

He advised the pupils to desist from writing their nicknames on the school walls.

“We need a good maintenance culture to protect national resources, especially those relating to infrastructural projects,” the mayor advised.

Mr Pyne pledged to continue to rehabilitate and build more schools in the Kumasi Metropolis.