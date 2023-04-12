3 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has described as empty efforts the governing New Patriotic Party to compare the boot-for-boot comment made by former President John Dramani Mahama with recent remarks by the MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong which have been described as reckless.

Mr. Mahama prior to the 2020 general elections said the NDC will face the New Patriotic Party (NPP) boot for boot if the NPP continues to intimidate NDC members with hoodlums and vigilante groups.

He also said the upcoming 2024 general elections will be a ‘do or die’ affair for the NDC.

Mr. Acheampong also addressing party supporters in Mpreaso during the Easter holiday indicated that they will hold onto power after the 2024 general elections.

The NPP in a statement defended the Minister for Agric and compared his comments with that of Mr. Mahama and other bigwigs in the NDC whose comments the party says threaten the security of the country.

Speaking on the Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu after they petitioned the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to investigate the Minister of Agric, Edudzi Tamakloe said it’s baseless for anyone to compare both comments.

Asked if he agrees with some NPP members who say Bryan Acheampong’s comment is in response to Mr. Mahama’s boot-for-boot remarks, Edudzi Tamakloe asserted, “That’s a very empty attempt of equalisation. Mr. Mahama’s statement was the aftermath of the deployment of bandits at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-election. He reminded the NPP government that the manner in which they were operating, they should know that Ghanaians are not cowards”.

He lashed out at the MP for spewing such comments that have the tendency to threaten the peace of the country.

“He is actually putting his party members on the war front. The MP for Abetifi should know better not to make inflammatory comments. If the rule of law is to be respected, then Bryan Acheampong should equally be arrested and put before court,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline