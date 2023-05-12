3 hours ago

Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has petitioned Parliament’s Education Committee to oversee that pupils within Island communities are provided with life jackets.

Africa Education Watch contends that the drowning of pupils when crossing rivers can be prevented if agencies and authorities are proactive to ensure that the right thing is done.

This follows the drowning of nine children around Faana in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality in Accra.

The nine children drowned on Wednesday, May 10, after a boat they were in capsized. 8 of the bodies were retrieved on Wednesday while the body of the 9th child was retrieved yesterday after a thorough search.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare stressed that Parliament must wade into the issue.

“We believe that Parliament should come in, so we have petitioned the Parliamentary Education Committee. Some of these incidents could be avoided if authorities are being proactive. The provision of life jackets to people living around Islands must be a priority,” Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare said.

Africa Education Watch in a statement on May 12 lashed out at the Ghana Education Service (GES) following the drowning of nine children around Faana in the Weija-Gbawe municipality in Accra.

Eduwatch said if the GES had acted on some recommendations it made earlier in the year, the situation might have been different.

Eduwatch had appealed to GES to provide students who cross rivers to and from school with life jackets to save lives.

