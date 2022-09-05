3 hours ago

An education Think Tank Africa Education Watch is calling for the punishment of persons preventing officials of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) from entering school premises to supervise the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In an interview with Citi News, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Kofi Adu Asare says the practice whereby teachers are paid to assist in cheating hence the locking out of WAEC external supervisors must be severely dealt with.

This comes on the back of WAEC’s statement on various examination malpractices taking place in the ongoing WASSCE.

“If any school prevents WAEC external supervisors from entering their compound to go and invigilate and go and supervise, then it means you are preventing a public officer from undertaking their lawful duties, and I don’t think our law supports that action at all.”

Last week, WAEC said it was on track of various acts of malpractice during the WASSCE.

WAEC said some schools have been obstructing its inspectors, phones have been smuggled into halls and there have been instances of impersonation.

The council has said it is working closely with the Ghana Education Service, the National Intelligence Bureau and other security operatives to check infringements of the rules and regulations governing the ongoing examination

Source: citifmonline