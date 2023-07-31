4 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak forward, Edward Afum, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the club's leadership for their player recruitment strategy.

Afum criticized the management's decision to sign players without a substantive head coach in place.

The club's management had already signed two players, Kevin Osei Assibey and Liventius Arthur, before announcing the first batch of the technical team.

Afum believes that this approach is not ideal and pointed out player recruitment as the primary issue affecting his former club.

In Afum's view, it would be more beneficial for the team to wait for the appointment of a coach and allow them to have a say in the recruitment process.

By involving the coach in player signings, the team can ensure that the coach gets players they believe can best fit into their tactical plans and playing style.

Afum also expressed concern over the involvement of board members in player signings, suggesting that such decisions should be left to the technical team and coaching staff.

“I have problem with this things, why don’t wait for the coach to buy players he thinks he can work with them. They always buy players for the coach and as am talking, they have not sign a coach yet” he reacted to a post shared by Happy FM on social media.

Hearts of Oak had a challenging previous Ghana Premier League campaign, finishing 12th in the league standings. Afum's comments highlight the importance of having a coherent and well-structured approach to player recruitment, especially with the guidance of a qualified and appointed head coach.

With the upcoming season ahead, it remains to be seen how Hearts of Oak's management will address these concerns and improve their player recruitment process to create a more competitive team in the Ghana Premier League.