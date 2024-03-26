1 hour ago

A member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, Edward Bawa is peeved about Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s recent statements regarding the necessity of a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Dr. Prempeh, speaking at the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, challenged those advocating for the ECG to issue a load-shedding timetable to devise their own schedules instead.

He questioned the logic behind creating a timetable when the ECG has stated that there is no such plan in place.

In an interview on Citi FM, the Bongo MP said the Energy Minister’s comments reflected the government’s lack of concern for the welfare of Ghanaians.

He further suggested that, the Minister’s remarks conveyed anger and disrespect towards Ghanaians who have contributed to his current position.

“First and foremost, let me state that the comment by Honourable Matthew Opoku Prempeh is very unfortunate. It is a sign that we have a group of people who simply cannot care about how people feel. You can feel arrogance in his comments. You can feel disrespect for even the people who made you, who by their grace made you who you are in terms of being a minister of state,” he stated.