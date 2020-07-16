Ghana's Edwin Gyasi has left Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia after the expiration of his loan deal .
The 29 year old Ghanaian has been with the Bulgarian giants for two years and did not leave empty handed but penned a heartfelt message to his former club.
His last game for CSKA Sofia was the heavy 5 nil triumph over Berroe Stara Zagora which he featured.
Prior to last Sunday's game, the winger was handed a plaque in recognition of his time ,hard-work with the club.
The free agent will head to Europe's ultimate retirement home in Turkey where he will link up with giants Besiktas on a two year deal.
The Dutch born Ghanaian has been in talks with the Turkish club for sometime now and will undergo his medicals in the coming days.
Gyasi has posted a glowing tribute to the Bulgarian club wishing them well.
View this post on Instagram
The Ghanaian winger joined CSKA Sofia in 2018 during the winter transfer from Aalesund, featuring in 60 official matches of the club, scoring a paltry 6 goals and providing 10 assists.
Gyasi made his Ghana Black Stars debut in a 5-1 win over Congo in a World Cup Qualifier in 2017.
Comments