2 hours ago

It has come to light that former Black Stars midfielder Edwin Gyimah is among the highest paid players at PSL side Black Leopeards.

This revelation was made known by his former coach Luc Eymael who now coaches at Tanzanian side Young African FC (Yanga).

The Belgian coach signed the midfielder in October 2019 after undergoing trials but Gyimah outlived the coach as he was axed two months later.

''I didn't know about all the contracts but I knew how much Phala was getting, I knew how much Matlaba was getting, and I knew how much Gyimah was getting,'' he told Soccer Laduma.

''They were certainly the best paid players but they were not earning that money (the $15 000 Justin Shonga is reportedly asking for before joining Eymael in Tanzania).''

Edwin Gyimah is no stranger to the PSL as he has in the past played for SuperSports United, Bidvests Wits and Polokwane City.