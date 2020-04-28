2 hours ago

Ghanaian Interntional Edwin Gyimah expressed his displeasure over the signing of pre-contracts, saying it affects team performance.

The versatile player believes signing of pre-contracts has a big negative effects on both clubs and Players.

Speaking to KickOff, Gyimah said he felt that signing a pre-contract only served to destabilise teams.

He said: "When it comes to players who have signed pre-contracts it sometimes also affects a team depending on the situation the team is in.

"Especially us in the relegation, in the bottom of the league, it really affects us because those players who have already signed pre-contracts were playing a key role in the team."

He added: "It's really, really painful because of where we are in this situation... because the kind of players that we've lost at this moment is a big blow for us."

In the ABSA league, Grant Margeman became a Mamelodi Sundowns player this season but will only link up with his new team for the next campaign.

George Maluleka is on his way to Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs while Leopards star Lesedi Kapinga is believed to have signed a pre-contract, also at Downs.

Leopards entered the enforced break as a result of the coronavirus, bottom of the PSL standings with six games to play.

Gyimah continued: "You can't really rely sometimes on a player who has already signed a pre-contract [elsewhere].

"The club bosses and the chairmen also realise that as much as they are doing business, they can see that if a player signs a pre-contract he no longer has love for the team anymore. He's already thinking about his next move."

Gyima's Black Leopard are lying bottom at the league table with 36 points after 20 matches.