1 hour ago

Popular Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has confessed how badly she misses Shatta Wale despite their ongoing feud.

In a conversation with Angel FM’s Okyeame Quophi, Efia Odo said she hasn’t been in touch with Shatta Wale ever since their misunderstanding surrounding a wine shop contract erupted.

It can be recalled that sometime in 2020, Efia Odo was reported to have been ‘backstabbed’ by Shatta Wale over a brand ambassadorial deal for a popular wine shop.

Efia Odo who was said to have been the first to be approached by the owner of South Africa wines was overtaken by Shatta Wale who allegedly stood in her way of becoming the brand ambassador for the company.

This development somewhat created enmity between Shatta and Efia Odo as the two once best friends have now distanced themselves from each other.

But speaking on their grudge, Efia Odo said she misses her bubbly friend, Shatta Wale.

“I miss Shatta Wale. We’re not at loggerheads but it’s been a while I’ve heard from him. After the wine issue, things got a bit messy between us. He is a bubbly person and there is no dull moment with him so it’s obvious that I miss him.”

Watch the video below