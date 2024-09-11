4 hours ago

Efua Ghartey has made history as the first female president of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), marking a significant achievement in Ghana’s legal profession.

Her election breaks a longstanding barrier in an institution that has been traditionally led by men. Ghartey’s victory is celebrated as a pivotal moment for gender equality within the legal sector, inspiring many as she paves the way for future female leaders.

In a closely contested election, Ghartey secured 1,208 votes, defeating her opponent, Kwadzo Dzakpasu, who garnered 1,060 votes.

Her journey to this leadership position has been defined by her dedication to the legal profession, where she has built a reputation as a staunch advocate for justice. Her years of service and commitment have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers.

Ghartey’s election comes at a crucial time, as conversations around gender equality and women’s empowerment are gaining momentum across various sectors in Ghana.

Her rise to the presidency is seen as a reflection of the growing recognition of women’s capabilities and contributions to the legal profession.

In addition to Ghartey’s victory, Baffour Gyau was elected General Secretary, while Auralius Awuku was chosen as Assistant Secretary.

Saviour Kodzi retained his role as Public Relations Officer (PRO), with Lawrencia Adika elected as Assistant PRO. The new leadership team is poised to bring fresh perspectives to the GBA’s future.

As GBA President, Efua Ghartey is expected to lead with vision and integrity, advancing legal reforms and fostering greater inclusion within the profession.

Her victory comes after the passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity bill on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The purpose of the Act is to effectively address social, cultural, economic, and political gender imbalances in the country, stemming from historical discrimination against women and persistent patriarchal socio-cultural systems and norms.

The Act seeks to ensure gender equity in both the public and private sectors.