2 hours ago

Title holders Egypt showcased their prowess by securing a 1-0 victory against a ten-man Mali team in the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Morocco.

The highly anticipated encounter took place at the Grand Stade in Tangier as part of Group B.

The Egyptians displayed a more aggressive and forward-oriented style of play, taking control of the match in the 10th minute with a goal from their captain, Ibrahim Mohamed Adel.

Adel, who currently plays as a forward for Pyramids FC and is the third top goal-scorer in the Egyptian league, celebrated his fifth goal of the season.

In the 18th minute, Mali was awarded a free kick, but the Egyptian defense managed to deflect Mamadou Sangaré's effort.

The match continued with engaging attacking moves from both sides, providing an entertaining spectacle for the spectators in Tangier.

The first half concluded with Egypt holding a slight advantage on the scoreboard.

As the second half began, Ahmed Eid received a yellow card for elbowing Traoré, which means he will face suspension in the upcoming match.

The dynamics of the game shifted, resulting in a more closed and fragmented contest with an increased number of fouls, including Mamady Diambou's obstruction.

Mali's Mamady Diambou, Salzburg's defensive midfielder, received a second yellow card and was subsequently expelled from the match.

Reduced to ten men, Mali faced a challenging task and had to rely on their reserves.

Seizing the opportunities left by the Malian defense, the Pharaohs created chances.

In the 70th minute, Adel provided a pass to Ahmed Nabil Koka, whose shot was cleared off the goal line by the determined Malian defenders.

Despite their efforts, the team led by Badra Aliou Cissé lacked innovation in their gameplay. They had a promising opportunity to equalize just minutes before the end of regular time, but Ibrahima Cissé's header missed the target, leaving the scoreline unchanged.

With this victory, Egypt takes the top spot in Group B, leapfrogging their opponents and positioning themselves favorably ahead of the second group match between Niger and Gabon.

With four points, the title holders aim to maintain their momentum as they progress in the tournament.