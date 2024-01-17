1 hour ago

Egypt's head coach, Rui Victoria, has expressed admiration for the talent of Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus but emphasized that the Pharaohs are ready to face a team of quality players, focusing on the collective strength of the Black Stars rather than an individual.

Kudus, the West Ham United star, was absent from Ghana's squad in their first group game against Cape Verde, but he is available for the upcoming clash against Egypt.

"We don't prepare to deal with only Kudus; I wish he plays because he's a fantastic player, and I would love to see all fantastic players play in this tournament. But our focus is not only on Kudus because the Black Stars have quality players," stated Victoria in a pre-game interview.

The coach's comments underscore Egypt's strategy of approaching the game with a collective mindset, recognizing the overall quality and strengths of the entire Ghanaian team.

While acknowledging Kudus' skills, Victoria ensures that his squad is prepared to tackle the challenge posed by Ghana as a whole.

This approach reflects a commitment to teamwork and adaptability, signaling the Pharaohs' readiness for a competitive match.

Egypt faces Ghana in their second Group B clash in the AFCON 2023 at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday.

The Pharaohs secured a point in their opening game with a late penalty in a 2-2 draw against Mozambique, while Ghana suffered a defeat to Cape Verde in their first-round match.