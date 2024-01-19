1 hour ago

Egypt's coach, Rui Vitoria, expressed confidence and optimism despite his team's 2-2 draw against Ghana in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Vitoria praised his team for fighting until the end and emphasized that they showed great qualities in the match against a revitalized Ghana.

“I have full confidence in my team, I saw men this evening who fought to the end only victory eluded us. We showed great qualities this evening against a revitalized Ghana.

The players applied our instructions perfectly. There was room to win the match”, said Vitoria

He acknowledged that there was room to win the match and commended the players for applying the team's instructions perfectly.

One notable incident during the game was the injury to Egypt's captain and star player, Mohamed Salah, who was substituted towards the end of the first half due to a suspected hamstring injury.

“At the moment, I cannot comment on the seriousness of his injury. Of course, we are worried and we hope it is not too serious.

We will have to keep the same state of mind for the next match against Cape Verde.’” he concluded.

While Vitoria couldn't comment on the seriousness of Salah's injury at the moment, he expressed concern and stated that they hope it's not too serious.

Despite the challenges, Vitoria urged his team to maintain the same state of mind for the next match against Cape Verde.

Egypt will aim to secure a victory in their upcoming games to progress in the tournament.