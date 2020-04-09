15 minutes ago

North African giants, Egypt is contemplating bidding for the hosting rights for the World Cup in 2030.

This was revealed by an Egyptian official who works with the World governing body FIFA.

The Former Egyptian FA chief, Hani Abou Reda revealed on Monday that his country have interest in bidding for the mundial.

Reda has been touting Egypt's enormous experience in hosting tournaments having hosted numerous Afcon tournaments the last few years.

Should the Egyptians put in a bid, they will be the third African country to have done that after South Africa put in a bid for the 2006 mundial before finally winning the hosting rights in 2010.

Morroco also put in a bid for the 2024 World Cup slot that was ultimately given to Canada, USA and Mexico in 2018.

The winner for the 2030 World Cup bid will be awarded in 2024 with Qatar making frantic preparations to host the 2022 World Cup.