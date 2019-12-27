8 minutes ago

FormerAsante Kotoko striker Ben Acheampong could make a shock return to Egyptian league at the service of new entrants FC Masr.

Officials of Masr are reported to be close to contracting the former Zamalek striker to support the team during the upcoming winter transfers.

Ben Acheampong remains a prisoner in absentia to the land of Egypt following a legal tussle between him and his former agent.

Masr are however Making efforts to to sign the former white striker, who left to Al-Shamal SC of Qatar.

According tarkasa.com report, one of the players’s agents is reported to have presented the Ghanaian striker' name to the Egyptian Club officials in order to contract him during the next winter transfer window.

Acheampong left Zamalek club in the summer of 2018 after spending a season inside the White Castle.

He was sentenced to three years in prison in absentia for refusing to pay a commission to an over his transfer to the North African country.

His former lawyer Abdelrahman Mohamed El-Khabarawy filed a lawsuit against him for failing to pay the commission for his move to Zamalek from El Dakhleya Sporting Club.

Acheampong, who also played for Was All Stars, was allegedly breached the contract between him and El-Kharabawy as he failed to pay EGP 400,000, which is the sum both parties had agreed upon prior to his transfer.

However, the 28-year-old denied any wrong doing, demanding justice from FIFA, CAF or the Egypt FA.

FC Masr was founded on 1 November 2009 and got promoted to the Egyptian top-flight league in 2019/20 league season.

They are currently sitting at the 15th in the Premier League table, with 8 points from 10 games.