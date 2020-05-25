1 hour ago

Mohsen al-Sukkari sentence was initially commuted to 28 years in prison

Human rights activists in Egypt have criticised the pardon given by President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi to a former police officer convicted of killing a Lebanese singer in Dubai in 2008.

Mohsen al-Sukkari was among thousands of prisoners given a presidential pardon to mark the celebrations for Eid.

He was originally sentenced to death but this was commuted to 28 years in prison in 2010.

The business tycoon convicted of paying him to kill the pop singer, Suzanne Tamini, was pardoned in 2017.

Several Egyptian activists have questioned why al-Sukkari should be released when many others jailed for their views or political activity remain in jail.

