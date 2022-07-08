3 hours ago

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has dismissed reports that workers at his media firm, Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Network are owed nine months' salary.

Duffuor in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio said he had a number of companies that were all on their feet and operating normally.

With respect to recent reports of a strike staged by some EIB staff, he said nothing of the sort had come to his notice explaining that salaries have been paid since January 2022.

“I have so many companies. I have not had any information that they are not paying themselves … EIB has been there for how many years? For seven to eight years, why will the workers be there and not be treated well?” he quizzed.

Duffuor added “Since January they [EIB] have been paying them, there is no problem. It’s previous arrears they are talking about. So the management is handling that problem. Arrears and not payment of salaries…”

He alluded to the matter having political propagandist undertones and that some political opponents in the opposition National Democratic Congress, were seeking to score cheap political points with it.

“I don’t believe that, it is propaganda, and if I want to support the grassroots of my party (NDC) what is wrong with that? Do you know what they go through? Go and see what they are going through in the rural areas …” he said.

His reference to the party is relative to his Ahotor project which is seeking to financially support the grassroots of the NDC, a party whose flagbearer slot he is rumoured to be eyeing.