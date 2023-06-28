2 hours ago

The US chapter of the National Democratic Congress' Zongo Caucus has wished all Muslims across the World a blessed and glorious Eid al-Adha.

The Muslim World is marking the festival of sacrifice, which is one of three Islamic festivals.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 28th, and signed by the Coordinator, Mr. Salaam Zaiba, the Caucus prayed for the entire Muslim community.

On behalf of the Zongo Caucus US, I wish you and your family blessings on this glorious day," he said.

"May Allah accept our ibaadat, heal the sick, pardon all gone souls, and make us successful," the statement read.

It is my utmost prayer that Allah makes us among those who maximize the reward for today.

May Allah bless and answer all our prayers. May Allah grant us goodness in what we ask Him and protect us from the harm in it. It is also my fervent prayer that our great NDC party will grow from strength to strength to return to power to ease the difficulty for the Ghanaian people."

Mr. Salaam's wishes come just after the party's resounding victory in the Assin North by-election, and he believes the special Eid blessings will follow the party to next year's election.

"At Zongo Caucus US, we believe Allah chooses who to be King at an appointed time," he said.

"May the favor that earned us the victory at Assin North on Arafa Day shine on us as we move to the general election next year."

The celebration of Eid al-Adha marks the end of the hajj, or pilgrimage, to Mecca and its neighboring sites.

Selected Muslims from throughout the world come to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform the hajj every year during the last month of the Islamic calendar, known as Dhul Hijjah.

One of Islam's five pillars, the hajj, is among the top five activities a practicing Muslim should undertake in order to establish a relationship with God.

Every Muslim who has the financial means to cover the associated travel costs is required to perform the Hajj.