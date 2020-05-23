2 hours ago

Aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Suhum Constituency in Eastern Region, Amanda Kwatia-Okyere, has donated food items to the Zongo community in the area.

The items donated include 40 bags of rice, assorted drinks, cooking oil and an undisclosed amount.

The donation was to help them to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr, also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. This religious Eid is the only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The NDC candidate made the donation to the mosques in Akorabo, Nankese and the Suhum Central.

Mandy, as she is affectionately called, was accompanied by the constituency executive among other party members.

The Suhum Chief Imam, Mallam Alanja who received the items, thanked her for the kind gestures.

As part of her efforts to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Amanda, has also distributed nose masks, veronica buckets and hand sanitizers to the constituents.

She is the second female candidate to contest the Suhum parliamentary seat on the ticket of NDC.

Below are shots from the donation: