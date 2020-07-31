2 hours ago

Former president John Mahama has implored Muslims to let unity, tolerance and respect for human lives guide them as they celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

“In spite of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has taken lives and impacted negatively on people around the globe, our trust in the Almighty remains absolute and unshakeable,” he wrote in his goodwill message to Muslims.

“Just as Ibrahim learnt to trust God, we also know that our current struggles will soon pass and we shall welcome the brighter days that are most imminent and almost here,” he advised.

“Allah continue to pour his blessings upon our land and prosper every Ghanaian,” he asked of the Most-high.