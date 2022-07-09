5 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians to live in harmony as Muslims across the world mark Eid Ul-Adha.

He said Ghana can only achieve its aim of becoming great and strong through unity.

“Let us, on this day, make peace with ourselves and our fellow beings, and hold fast to the rope that Allah has united us with, the rope of Ghana. Only in doing so shall we achieve our aim of making Ghana great and strong,” he said in a post on social media.

Muslims across the world will be marking Eid ul-Adha today [Saturday, July 9, 2022].

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated by Muslims across the world to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son, Ismail.

It falls on the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, Dhu al-Hijjah.

The date for Eid-Ul-Adha may vary between countries, as it is based on lunar sightings.

