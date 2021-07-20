3 hours ago

“As we safely celebrate with family and loved ones, may our prayers be answered and our sacrifices be acceptable to Allah. May we be inspired by the sacrifice to give back to humanity, something that is bigger than ourselves” former President John Mahama said in a message to all Muslims as they celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

In a message on his Facebook post, Mr Mahama said the celebration should "remind us of the value of obedience, sacrifice and Allah's divine mercy".

“Above all, may Allah accept our prayers, heal our world and bless our homeland Ghana,” he noted.

Eid Mubarak!

From my wife, Lordina, and I.