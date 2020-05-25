56 minutes ago

It is an honour for me to join the Muslim Community to celebrate Ed ul-Fitr.

This day means a lot to me as it’s my first Eid celebration since I became the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

I would like to commend the Muslim community for their discipline and commitment to the protocols commissioned by the government in the fight against COVID-19 and urge that we seek the face of Allah to heal us of this pandemic.

I congratulate the National Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu and the Muslim community on the successful completion of the month of sacrifice and fasting.

May Allah guide and protect you.

May Allah grant you grace and the desires of your heart.

Eid Mubarak!

Kurt E.S Okraku