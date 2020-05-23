1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Hon Isaac Adongo has presented food items to Muslim Communities in his constituency towards this year's Eid ul- Fitr celebration.

Muslims across the country will on Sunday mark the Eid ul-Fitr after successful completion of the annual 30 days fasting of the month of Ramadan.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and it's accompanying challenges his constituents, the Member of Parliament has donated fifty (50) bags of rice and forty (40) cartons of Frytol Cooking Oil to the Muslims in his Constituency to climax this year's Eid-l Fitr celebration.

Presenting the food stuff to the National Democratic Congress Zongo Caucus Coordinator Alhaji Bengazi and his deputies, Hon Adongo said his target for this gesture is to reach out to over 200 old women and vulnerable people within the Constituency.

This marks the third in the series of presentations the MP has made towards the celebration of this particular Ramadan and Eid-l Fitr.

Two weeks ago, Mr. Adongo was on record to have donated assorted food items, which included 100 bags of 50kg sugar, 100 crates of milk and 100 boxes of tea to the less privileged for the Ramadan.

His second donation happened two days ago on Thursday the 21st of May, 2020 where the MP again presented four (4) huge Rams to the regional chief Imam to assist in observing this year's Eid-l Fitr celebrations which is scheduled to take place tomorrow Sunday the 24th of May, 2020.

Since 2017, Hon Adongo has consistently, in every year donated 4 rams to the Chief Iman, the deputy Chief Imam and the Lardan(the Azan Caller) to support them observe the rites culminating in the celebration of Eid-I-Fitr. In addition to this phenomenal gesture, he again donated a ram and a bull for the Eid-I Adha.

The Muslim community has been very appreciative of the MP's contribution over the years and has vowed to throw their weight behind every endeavour he will undertake.

The entire NDC fraternity commend the effort of Hon. Adongo as his exploits will go a long way to consolidate the support base of the party in the Bolga Central Constituency.

This year's Eid payers will not be held in large congregation in mosques and parks as the ban on social gathering still holds.

Families have been advised to observe the prayers at home in small groups whiles observing social distancing as part of measures to curb the spread of the dreaded covid-19 which had killed 31 in Ghana as at 23rd May 2020.