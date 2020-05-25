2 hours ago

The Eastern regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Chairman Kingston Akomeng Kissi has asked muslims to continue interceding for President Akufo-Addo to be able to deliver on all promises made to Ghanaians.

The Regional Communication officer of the party, David Prah, congratulating muslims on the Eiud-ur-Fitr celebration stated that, the party is aware of contributions of the muslim community to the development of the nation and that they must be commended.

He was, however, optimistic that the 30-days fasting by muslims would have positive impact on the economy, especially in the era of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr. Prah indicated, the NPP government has rolled out a lot of policies since assuming power, mentioning the Tree SHS policy, one district, one factory, an ambulance per constituency, planting for food and jobs among many others.

He, therefore, urged the muslim community to rally their support to the Akufo Addo-led NPP government to retain power after the December general elections