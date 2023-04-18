2 hours ago

The government has declared Monday, April 24, 2023, as a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr, a Statutory Public Holiday, will fall on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior indicated that the President has, by an Executive Instrument (EI), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) declared Monday, April 24, 2023, as a Public Holiday.

Muslims believe the Holy Quran was revealed in Ramadan and throughout the month, they fast and engage in other rituals to get closer to Allah.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The day marks the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting.

Source: citifmonline