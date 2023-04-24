5 hours ago

The Adansi Zongo chief, Alhaji Jibrin Ibrahim has, in his Eid-ul-Fitr message to the people of Obuasi urged them to live and coexist peacefully.

Alhaji Ibrahim said it was only when the various religious groups live peacefully that Obuasi can develop to the status residents are craving.

He made this call when he joined Muslims in Obuasi to observe prayers to mark this year’s Eid- ul- Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr – the Islamic festival celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, to mark the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting – is being observed throughout the country with prayers and other Islamic observances.

“Obuasi and Ghana as a whole are well acclaimed for their peaceful coexistence and tolerance. I urge residents of Obuasi to guard jealously the peace that we are all enjoying and not do anything to jeopardize it”.

He further disclosed that he has formed a committee made up of political heads, clergy, and Muslim leaders to deal with the ongoing communal violence rearing its ugly head in Obuasi.

He intimated that the committee has been tasked to make sure that it stems the tide of violence among youth groups in Obuasi.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Elijah Adansi-Bonah who also joined Muslims to observe prayers to mark Eid- ul- Fitr admonished Muslims especially the youth to be measured in their celebrations stating that the police were poised to deal with anybody who perpetuates crime or violence during the celebrations.

He again reiterated Government’s support for Muslims who desire to make the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca. He said Government was aware of the complaints by a section of Muslims about the cost of making the Holy journey.

“The Vice Presiden His Excellency Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is a listening Veep hence will take measures to address your grievances”.

He also added his voice to the need for various religious groups in the country to continue to coexist peacefully. He said peaceful coexistence was the panacea to the country’s development.

The Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Yusif Iddris in his address emphasized the need for the political parties to elect leaders who are committed to sustaining the existing peace in the country.

“I urge the political parties to look out for leaders who will unite the country when they are electing their leaders.”

Source: Sampson Manu | ISD | Obuasi