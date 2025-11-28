12 hours ago

An eight-year-old boy has died after drowning in an abandoned manhole at Blue Rose Estate in Buduburam, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased, Elijah Success Kaba, fell into the manhole along with his 15-year-old cousin, Andrew Jallo, while the two were attempting to draw water from it. Andrew is currently in critical condition.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service responded promptly, rescuing both children and transporting them to St. Gregory Catholic Hospital. However, Elijah was pronounced dead shortly after.

Buduburam Fire Station Officer, DO II Samuel Derry Moro, stated that the team arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the distress call.

“We received a call while at the station about two children who had fallen. Within 10 minutes, we were on the scene. We rescued the 15-year-old, but despite our best efforts, we could not save the eight-year-old. We involved town elders to assist with the proper rites before continuing our rescue efforts," he said.

Some residents have blamed Blue Rose Limited, developers of the estate, for failing to secure the manhole and are calling for immediate action.

One resident appealed, “We are appealing for this manhole to be relocated to higher ground where water problems won’t occur. At the very least, it should be filled for now to prevent further accidents and save the lives of children in the community.”